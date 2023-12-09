Pakistan expresses disappointment over UNSC's failure to call for ceasefire in Gaza

She urged the UN Security Council to act now and end this inhuman war

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has expressed disappointment over the UN Security Council's failure, once again, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a statement said this was regardless of the human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there.

She said despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

She urged the UN Security Council to act now, end this inhuman war and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide.

The spokesperson said the collective punishment endured by the besieged people of Gaza is unprecedented and unacceptable.

Continuation of Israel’s campaign in occupied Palestine will prolong human suffering, with massive civilian casualties and forced displacement of millions of people. It could also trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict.

She said a heavy responsibility rests on all who have contributed to the prolongation of uninterrupted bombing of the people of Gaza.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. She said Israel must end its barbaric attacks and inhumane siege against Gaza.