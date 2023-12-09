Security threat: JUI-F says it will resist efforts to keep it out of election race

Pakistan

Asks govt not spread panic and explain the steps taken for Fazl’s security

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Commenting on Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s statement about a security threat to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the JUI-F spokesperson on Saturday asked the government fulfil its responsibility and stop spreading panic and fear.

They would resist every conspiracy to keep the party and its leadership out of the elections, he made it clear after Bugti said on Friday that Fazl faced a security, but added that the government would spare no effort to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the electioneering and on the polling day in the country.

وزیر داخلہ کا مولانا فضل الرحمان کی سیکورٹی تھریٹ سے متعلق بیان تشویشناک ہے ۔ترجمان جے یو آئی



حکومت تشویش اور خوف پھیلانے کی بجائے اپنی ذمہ داری پوری کرے ۔اسلم غوری



حکومت بتائے کہ سربراہ جے یو آئی کے تحفظ کے لئے کیا اقدامات کئے گئے ؟ ترجمان جے یو آئی



اگر حکومت اپنی ذمہ داری… — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) December 9, 2023

In a statement, Aslam Ghauri said the government should explain what steps had been taken to protect the JUI-F head and announce its failure in case of the inability to execute the duty.

The spokesperson said pointing out the worsening law and order was being declared an attempt to avoid elections – a reference to Fazl’s earlier statement about the law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the challenges faced by certain parties in the prevailing environment.

He said panic was being created among people by issuing such statements to keep them away from the JUI-F, which, he vowed, won’t succeed.

Reminding the government that providing security to the citizens and Fazl is its responsibility which must be fulfilled, Ghauri said his party workers knew how to protect the leadership.

The statement comes as the JUI-F leaders and workers have repeatedly been targeted by different terror outfits in the past.

Last year, the former PTI chairman had admitted that his government had arranged the relocation of Taliban members and their families to Pakistan – a move which is considered the main reason behind the rise of terrorism acts since then in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



