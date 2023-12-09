Former PTI chief challenges jail trial in LHC

Pakistan Pakistan Former PTI chief challenges jail trial in LHC

The petition was moved through Barrister Salman Akram Raja

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 13:36:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The former PTI chairman moved to Lahore High Court and challenged his jail trial and the contempt case of Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petition was moved through Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Sameer Khosa in which the federal government, ECP and superintendent of Adiala Jail were made respondents.

The petitioner prayed that the ECP doesn’t have authority to initiate the contempt proceeding. He added that the ECP has already decided to conduct jail trial in this case.

“It is against the Article 4 to hold the jail trial secretly. The ECP has decided to indict the petitioner on December 13 in jail,” said the petition.

It was prayed to the LHC to order conducting free and fair trial of the case and declare the jail trial as null and void.

The ECP should be directed to halt any action against the petitioner, it added.

