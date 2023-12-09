PM Kakar commends matchless sacrifices of police force

Says police force needed to be better equipped to respond to modern challenges in an effective way

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq-Kakar has lauded police force for rendering matchless sacrifices for peace in the country.

Addressing the 7th Annual Conference of Former Inspector Generals of Police in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the entire nation acknowledged police force for curbing crimes and elimination of terrorism from the country.

The prime minister said infusing confidence, self-esteem in the police force was need of the hour. He said police force also needed to be better equipped to respond to the modern challenges in an effective way.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said 90,000 people lost their lives in the war on terror in the country. The prime minister said police always performed its service as the frontline force against lawlessness and terrorism.

He said reforms should be introduced in police force for their welfare and protection.

