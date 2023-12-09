Court extends interim bails of Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, Uzma till Jan 9

Court directs lawyers to advance final arguments on next date of hearing

Sat, 09 Dec 2023 12:25:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended till January 9 the interim bails of Asad Umar and PTI founder's sisters in Askari Tower attack, arson, violence and other cases.

The court also asked the lawyers to turn up on January 9 again and advance their final arguments in the cases.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Arshad Javed conduct hearing of the cases pertaining to Askari Tower attack, arson and violence against Asad Umar and former PTI chairman's sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Rana Mudassor Omer appeared in the court on behalf of the accused. Asad Umar submitted an application in the court requesting it to exempt him from attending the court. The court accepted the request.

Mudassor Omer took the stance that cases against his clients were politically-motivated which lacked concrete evidence. He sought from the court an order for the prosecution to furnish whole record of the cases on next date of hearing.

The court, while directing the lawyers to advance final arguments on next hearing date, extended interim bails of Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan till January 9.

