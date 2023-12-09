Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 05:06:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported. However, light rain/light snowfall over high mountains is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and surrounding areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was approaching Northern parts of the country.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -10°C temperature.

