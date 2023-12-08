FIA approaches Interpol for Shahzad Akbar's arrest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached Interpol, seeking the arrest of Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the former advisor on accountability, who is currently in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

According to sources, the FIA has written a letter to Interpol after receiving a request from the Islamabad police for assistance in arresting the PTI leader.

Akbar faces charges of fraud and embezzlement, with a case registered against him at the Islamabad Secretariat Police Station. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in the same case.

An accountability court has also issued orders for Akbar's arrest in the 190 million pound scandal and his appearance before the judge on January 6.