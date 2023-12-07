NAB DG Shahzad Saleem transferred

He has been posted as National Talent Pool DG

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general, retired Maj Shahzad Saleem, has been transferred and posted as director general National Talent Pool.

Saleem will keep on performing his duties as National Talent Pool (NTP) DG for three years till posting of the new director general.

The post of NTP DG has been upgraded from grade 20 to 21 and a notification to the effect has also been issued by the Establishment Division.

ONLY THE CORRUPT SHOULD FEAR NAB, WARNS CHAIRMAN

Days earlier, National Accountability Bureau chairman retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad said his department would penalise those who deprive people of their hard-earned money.

He resolved to transform NAB into a professional department and dispel the impression of fear. He said, “our duties augmented after formation of new NAB laws.”

He expressed hope that the bureau would conclude delayed cases swiftly. He said: “Corruption is a menace. No one needs to feel fear from NAB as our duty is to capture thief only, not to disrupt the whole community.”

He confessed that NAB showed cavalier behaviour in past years and assured that officials would deal people in a civilised way. The NAB chairman said his department was returning amounts to people who fell prey to housing scams.