IHC orders forensic examination of leaked audio of Latif Khosa and Bushra Bibi

Pakistan Pakistan IHC orders forensic examination of leaked audio of Latif Khosa and Bushra Bibi

Justice Sattar seeks report from top agencies, PEMRA

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 14:58:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the FIA to get forensic examination done on the leaked audio of Advocate Latif Khosa and former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Justice Babar Sattar took up a plea of Bushra Bibi filed on Wednesday in which she sought action against those who leaked the conversation.

The petitioner made the principal secretary to the prime minister, and secretaries of defence and interior as respondents. It stated that the audio was broadcast on the national media out of context.

Justice Sattar sought report from the director-general of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) that who released the audio.

The court also issued notices to the FIA, media watchdog PEMRA and the PTA to explain “who released the conversation".

Justice Sattar asked PEMRA how private conversations of people were being aired on TV channels.

He also removed the objections raised on the application. "What is the objection of the Registrar’s Office," he questioned.

Latif Khosa replied that the Registrar Office contended that a separate application should be filed. The lawyer said a separate application could be filed in the audio leaks case.

"A conversation between a lawyer and his client is a private affair," Khosa added.

In a lighter vein, Justice Sattar said that “Big Boss is listening to everyone, you should know that.”

He said who is recording the audio? Khosa replied that everyone knows. And the judge retorted that we cannot proceed on a hypothesis.

He said that this is not an isolated issue; it is the problem of the lawyers of the whole country. “If the lawyer cannot talk to the client freely, how will the justice system work?”

Justice Sattar asked whether the audio was leaked on social media? Whether it was leaked on twitter or some other medium? Khosa said that the audio has been aired by all the TV channels.

The judge said if it is known who released the audio, it can be known who recorded it.

Khosa said PEMRA turns the screen off if someone's name is mentioned.

Now no one talks to him because “my phone is not secure.”

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing for Dec 11.