PML-N will challenge Lahore delimitations, polls should be held without any delay: Saad Rafique

Says his constituency spread across four and that of Shehbaz Sharif also affected

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – It seems the delimitation process has affected various political parties as the PML-N too decided to challenge the formation of new constituencies in Lahore, just days after the MQM-P shared its viewpoint with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

Khawaja Saad Rafique made this announcement at press conference held on Thursday, where he cited the changes made in not only his constituency but also that of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, saying they had serious reservations over the delimitations.

Delimitations affected my constituency too after being divided and included into four different constituencies, he told reporters. “We are not satisfied with new delimitations. We are moving courts against new delimitations.”

Rafique said there shouldn’t be even one-hour delay in general elections. “Polls must be held on Feb 8 according to the announced date,” he said and added that all political parties shared the same desire.

Earlier in the day, the CEC promised blanket security to the voters and said general elections would be held on Feb 8. “I assure you that complete protection would be provided to you during election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency," he said.

Raja asked the masses not to pay attention to any rumours – about postponement of or delay in elections – and extend cooperation to the ECP for guaranteeing peaceful polling.

The PML-N leader said economy could not be fixed until and unless an elected government came into power and noted that electioneering would gain momentum with the announcement of election schedule.

About the former PTI chairman, Rafique mentioned that he was a unique favourite who acted like a pharaoh and didn’t spare any party [from political victimisation] which could sympathise with him.

The PTI founder used to say he won’t talk to anyone and was reaping the fruits of his own actions, the PML-N’s seasoned leader remarked.

He reminded the audience that they had neither advised him to dissolve the assemblies nor attack the state institutions.

The PML-N leader, however, was of the view that the PTI should contest the elections as they did not want to see any party being kept out of the electoral process.