Don't pay attention to rumours, election schedule to be shared within days: CEC

Asks voters to exercise their right and duty enthusiastically; Promises blanket security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Thursday promised blanket security to the voters and said general elections would be held on February 8, 2024 – the date announced earlier for the democratic exercise.

In a message on the National Voters Day, Raja said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was cognizant of the constitutional and legal responsibilities, adding that they were ready for organising free, fair and peaceful polls in the country.

“I assure you that complete protection would be provided to you during election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency,” he said and added that it was not only their right but also a duty.

Raja added that the ECP was set to announce the election schedule in the next few days besides also notifying the district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECP had vehemently dismissed social media allegations of registering fake votes in ghost constituencies, including Murree and others, to favour a specific political party.

A spokesperson in a statement warned against making irresponsible statements and stated that the ECP reserved the right to take appropriate action against the quarters and individuals involved in the propaganda.

The CEC’s statement came just days after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman talked about the challenges faced by certain political parties amid worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Fazl had also expressed his opinion about making it easier for some to contest elections and pave the way for coming into power, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, because of the prevailing situation.

However, Raja appealed to the people to participate in the electoral process enthusiastically and exercise their right for a bright future of the country and the nation.

The CEC asked the masses not to pay attention on any rumours – about postponement of or delay in elections – and extend cooperation to the ECP for guaranteeing peaceful polling.

“The ballot in your vote is your power. Cast your vote while keeping in mind yours and your children’s future.”

Raja said the ECP was busy in preparations of the general elections for the final voters’ lists had been printed and transported to the respective areas.



