Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on his 7th death anniversary

Singer-songwriter, fashion designer, actor and preacher rose to fame with his song Dil Dil Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The 7th death anniversary of popular Pakistani singer-turned-religious scholar and Na'at Khwan Junaid Jamshed is being observed today (Thursday).

Dil Dil Pakistan fame Junaid Jamshed died on this day in 2016, along with his wife and 45 others in a horrible plane crash near Havelian.

People from all walks of life, especially the fans through media platforms have paid rich tributes to the departed soul and recalled his favourite memories in their own way.

He was born in Karachi on Sept 3, 1964. He briefly worked as a civilian contractor and engineer for Pakistan Air Force before turning into a singer.

Singer-songwriter, television personality, fashion designer, actor, and preacher Jamshed first gained nationwide and international recognition as the vocalist of Vital Signs.

Jamshed's 1987 album, Vital Signs 1 included his hit singles 'Dil Dil Pakistan', and 'Tum Mil Gaye'. The success of the album played key role in developing Pakistan's rock music industry.

He released his debut solo album Junaid of Vital Signs in 1994 which was followed by Us Rah Par in 1999 and Dil Ki Baat in 2002.

Jamshed left both his engineering and music careers In 2004 and started focusing on his religious activities for Islam and reciting nasheeds on TV and releasing them on CDs. He also owned a clothing boutique with the name 'J.' (read as "Jay Dot") with several outlets throughout Pakistan and abroad too.

Jamshed was blamed for committing blasphemy In November 2014 for which he later apologised in December 2014 through a video message for offending people and making mistakes.

Jamshed and his wife was onboard PIA flight 661 which crashed in Havelian on December 7, 2016. Both were killed in the crash. The flight was en route to Islamabad from Chitral. He was in Chitral for a Tablighi Jamaat mission and was returning to Islamabad.

