PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country on Thursday

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country on Thursday

PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country on Thursday

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 23:56:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Smog/fog is likely to engulf plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in morning and night during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.