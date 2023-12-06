IHC disposes of former PTI chairman's plea seeking withdrawal of appeal against disqualification

The former PTI chairman was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan last year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of former PTI chairman’s plea to withdraw his appeal against disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict.

The court had earlier reserved the verdict on September 13 after hearing the arguments from all the concerned parties.

The former PTI chairman was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21, 2022.

The former PTI chairman had approached the IHC against the electoral body’s decision on October 28 last year.

However, the former PTI chairman filed a fresh plea in IHC seeking to withdraw the petition as he said that he wanted the Lahore High Court to hear the matter.

