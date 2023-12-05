Akbar S. Babar challenges PTI's intra-party elections in ECP

He calls for fresh election in the party

Updated On: Tue, 05 Dec 2023 17:38:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding leader Akbar S. Babar on Tuesday challenged the intra-party elections, citing violations of the Election Act, 2017.

He filed a plea contending that the whole process was a deception and undertaken by depriving members of their voting rights.

Babar also submitted evidence, including video footage, to the Election Commission, stating that key election details were not disclosed even when demanded. He further said the party failed to follow legal requirements.

He urged the Election Commission to declare the intra-party elections null and void, and order the polling afresh with a clear direction to enforce election rules. These instructions should be issued to all major political parties, he added.

Earlier, the ECP had on Nov 23 ordered the PTI to conduct elections within 20 days.