Fowzia Siddqiui meets Aafia in US prison hospital

Meeting between both the sisters lasted for 44 minutes

TEXAS, US (Web Desk) - Incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui had a second meeting in 20 years with her sister Fowzia at a prison hospital in Fort Worth, Texas the other day.

The meeting between both the sisters lasted for 44 minutes. Senator Talha Mahmood and Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer were also present during the meeting.

Dr Fowzia was scheduled to meet her sister on December 2 and 3 but she was denied permission as the authorities claimed to have ‘lost’ key of the prison. In a video, Dr Fowzia said she reached the jail but could not meet Aafia as the staff ‘misplaced’ the prison key.

Our heart goes out to see how Fowzia is not allowed to meet her sister at #CarswelPrison the whole world watches over how barbaric and unjust American justice system can be.. #LetSistersHug #AafiaSiddiqui@FowziaSiddiqui @CliveSSmith @dohrpk @HamidMirPAK @SenatorMushtaq @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Fvuc0dZveR — Amina Masood Janjua (@AminaMJanjua) December 3, 2023

It is to be noted that Fowzia had met her sister in May, earlier this year, for the first time after 20 years of imprisonment in US. In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to Al Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to US media reports at the time.

US officials alleged that when Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes and a list of US installations.