ECP reserves ruling on plea to remove ex-PTI chief from party chairmanship

Five-member bench led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted hearing of the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved a ruling on a petition seeking removal of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief from party chairman slot.

A five-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted hearing of the case.

Counsel for the former PTI chairman Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the commission. Petitioner Khalid Mehmood advocate also appeared before the commission.

Shaheen told the commission that record of the intra-party election held recently had been submitted to the ECP, so the case should be quashed. He said legally the issue had been invalidated as the party had elected its new chairman.

Former PTI chief's counsel said even then if the commission wanted to proceed further in the matter, it could do so by clubbing the present petition with that of Akbar S Babar's new one which he was going to file.

The CEC said ex-PTI chief's lawyer was encouraging the complainant to file a petition against new chairman as well.

On this occasion, the petitioner prayed to the commission to write in his judgement that former PTI chairman was a convicted person and could not hold any party office.

The CEC remarked that ex-PTI chairman had not contested the election and commission was not in a position to say anything about that. Later, the Election Commission reserved it is ruling on petition to remove former PTI chief from party's chairmanship.

