Prime minister strongly condemns Peshawar blast

He instructed the authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to injured children

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, while condemning explosion in Peshawar, said on Tuesday that terrorists would not be allowed to sabotage peace of the country.

The caretaker prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical facilities to the children who sustained injuries in the incident, and prayed for their early recovery, according to a PM Office statement.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to probe the incident and reiterated that the nefarious designs of the terrorists to mar country’s peace would never let to succeed.

He reiterated the resolve that the war against terrorism would continue till elimination of the scourge and assured that the perpetrators of the incident would be taken to task as soon as possible.

