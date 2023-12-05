Rs17.4 billion released to ECP for general election

This brings the total amount to Rs27.4 billion released for holding elections, said a statement

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Finance Division has released Rs17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs10 billion released in July for the general elections to be held in February 2024 in the country.

This brings the total amount to Rs27.4 billion released for holding general elections, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Finance Division remains committed to the provision of funds as and when required by the Election Commission of Pakistan”, the statement added.

The amount was released a day after the ECP raised alarm over the delay in the release of the urgently needed amount for the elections.

It may be recalled that the ECP had asked for Rs51 billion for the elections. But, later agreed to Rs47 billion of which Rs5 billion had been released during the previous fiscal year. In the current budget, the government had allocated Rs42 billion for the elections.