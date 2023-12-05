52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram being observed today

Armed forces paid glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider is being observed today (Tuesday).

Born on 4 April 1938 in Dingha, Gujrat District, Major Akram Shaheed was commissioned in the Frontier Force Regiment on 13 October 1963. He participated in 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army.

Major Muhammad Akram and a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment, which he commanded in the forward area in Hilli district, in East Pakistan in 1971, came under incessant air, artillery and armor attacks.

But for an entire fortnight, despite enemy superiority in both numbers and fire power, he and his men repulsed every attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy.

Major Muhammad Akram embraced martyrdom during this epic battle on 5 December 1971.

Armed forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary, the military said in a statement.

Displaying valour against all odds, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy inflicting heavy losses in the battle of Hilli during 1971 war, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It said that the epic resistance demonstrated by Major Akram did not allow Indian army to capture even an inch of the motherland till he embraced martyrdom.

