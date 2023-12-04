CM Naqvi launches first Business Facilitation Centre in Punjab
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minster Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated first Business Facilitation Centre in the province.
The initiative introduces a streamlined one-window operation, consolidating services from 20 provincial and federal departments, all accessible under a single roof.
The CM, during the inauguration, also officially unveiled the online system for the Business Hub at the centre.
The one-window operation aims to facilitate investor by providing comprehensive services, including NOCs, registrations, and certificates, through departments like LDA, TEPA, and more.
The Business Facilitation Centre garnered praise from the Consul General of Turkey and China, who attended the event.
They commented the novel approach to supporting investors and fostering a conducive environment.