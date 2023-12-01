Mohsin Naqvi celebrates 15th anniversary of Dunya Media Group

Chief Secretary Punjab, ministers, top bureaucrats also joined

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the 15th anniversary of Dunya Media Group, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi celebrated it by cutting the cake in his office.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, ministers, and top bureaucrats joined the celebration.

Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the management of Dunya News, praising the journey to establish itself in the competitive world of journalism.

Recognising the challenges, he commended the competent team for navigating the difficult stages with skill and hard work and maintaining journalistic norms.

Naqvi highlighted Dunya News' success in establishing its journalistic trend in today's fast-paced media landscape and expressed prayers for the continued development of Dunya Media Group.