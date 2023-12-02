Pakistan, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change

Pakistan, Maldives agree to advance cooperation in combating climate change

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 16:52:06 PKT

DUBAI (APP) –Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday agreed to advance mutual cooperation in combating climate change.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of COP28, and emphasised the need of progress on result-oriented outcomes in the domain of climate action and justice.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed sharing of expertise in the realm of plantation of mangroves and other climate resistance floras.

The prime minister assured the Maldivian president of Pakistan’s full support to the government and people of Maldives.

Kakar felicitated Dr Mohamed Muizzu on assumption of the office of the president of Maldives.

He also expressed his desire to promote peace and development in South Asia through enhanced regional cooperation.

The two leaders resolved to further strengthen Pakistan-Maldives bilateral relations and capitalise on the immense goodwill between the people of the two countries.

They agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and mutually-beneficial cooperation, especially in the economic, trade, cultural and tourism sectors.

Maldivian President Muizzu thanked PM Kakar for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.