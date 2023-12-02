Armed Forces alive to challenges, says COAS

Pakistan Pakistan Armed Forces alive to challenges, says COAS

We are cognizant of the challenges, says army chief

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 15:44:56 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Saturday visited troops at Khairpur Tamewali to witness field exercise of Bahawalpur Corps.

Addressing the troops, the army chief said, “Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against a full spectrum of threats and with the support of the nation.”

The COAS was briefed on field exercise aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in an operational environment, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle manoeuvres of various elements, including armor, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), duly supported by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and combat aviation.

Later, the COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

The army chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness, and high morale of officers and troops. He directed the troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

“We are cognizant of the challenges, and with the support of the nation, we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan,” the COAS emphasised.

“The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by the Bahawalpur's corps commander.