Court puts off cipher case hearing against former PTI chairman, Qureshi without proceedings

FIA team, lawyers, former PTI chairman's wife, sisters, Qureshi's family were present

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:49:14 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Special court established under Official Secrets Act on Saturday deferred cipher case hearing against former PTI chairman and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi without proceedings at Adiala Jail.

During proceedings on Saturday, former PTI chairman and party leader Qureshi's attendance was marked after which special court judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain adjourned case hearing till December 4.

The FIA team was present at Adiala Jail with record. Former PTI chairman's lawyers, prosecutor Khawar Shah, Zulfqiar Abbas Naqvi advocate and special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi were also present in the courtroom.

Moreover, former PTI chairman's wife Bushra Bibi, sisters and family of Shah Mahmood Qureshi were also present in Adiala Jail. Media representatives and public were not allowed to enter the court.

