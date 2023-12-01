Smog: Educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow

CM also announced winter vacation in the educational institutions from December 18

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday (tomorrow) due to the smog.

A meeting was chaired by the caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to deliberate over the smog issue.

Both the environment and health experts gave suggestions to eliminate the effects of smog.

Provincial ministers S.M.Tanvir, Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P & D and secretaries of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow while markets and other business hubs will remain open as per the schedule.

The restaurants and eateries will also operate according to the schedule.

He also announced the winter vacation in the educational institutions from December 18.

The interim chief minister directed to continue strict crackdown against the smoke-emitting vehicles to curb the smog.

“We are trying hard to keep the AQI level low by taking concrete steps,” Naqvi said.