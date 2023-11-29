Weapons left in Afghanistan are serious threat to regional peace

Banned TTP is using the leftover weapons in the terror activities inside Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The weapons left in Afghanistan by the United States and NATO forces are serious threat to the security of the region, says a report.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is using the leftover weapons in the terror activities inside Pakistan. The recent increase in the terror incidents inside Pakistan is due to the use of leftover weapons by the banned TTP.

The banned TTP is being supported by the Afghan Taliban and the security of the region is at risk.

The security forces killed eight terrorists on Tuesday in South Waziristan during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO).

A huge quantity of US-manufactured weapons was recovered during the operation by security forces and it shows that the weapons are not safe in Afghanistan.

The usage of US-manufactured weapons was found in the terror incidents carried out recently by the TTP in Peshawar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

It merits mention here that US-manufactured weapons worth $ 7.12 billion were left in Afghanistan after the US exit in August 2021.

The same weapons were used in terror incidents in Pakistan’s several areas including Naushki, Panjgur, Zhob and Chitral just recently.

The international organisations must play an immediate role to ensure peace in the region.