Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 01:06:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in the general area Nagao Mountains, Kalat district on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, c cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the dead terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and the target killing of innocent civilians, ISPR said.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate remaining terrorists.

"The Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

