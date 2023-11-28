IHC grants protective bail to PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases

Tue, 28 Nov 2023 17:55:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice president and PTI chairman’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to Marwat for 15 days. He has been ordered to appear in the court concerned in Dir district within 15 days.

The court also stopped the police from arresting the lawyer.

Marwat appeared in the court along with his lawyer Naveed Hayat Malik.

Earlier, the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for workers’ convention in Peshawar.

PTI submitted an application to the deputy commission office, seeking permission to hold workers convention in Peshawar on Dec 8 and 15.

Assuring a non-confrontational approach, the petition pledges no slogans or speeches against any organisation during the convention meeting.