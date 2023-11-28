ECP finalises constituencies for general elections

Live

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday finalised the constituencies for the upcoming general elections. 

After addressing 1,324 objections from across the country, the ECP completed this task on the basis of digital census. 

Also read: ECP rebuts 13 million ineligible voters allegations 

The approved constituencies will be published on Nov 30, and the schedule for the elections is set to be released in the second week of December.

 

