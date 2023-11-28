Domestic dispute claims five lives
Pakistan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Five people of a same family were killed over a domestic row in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.
Police reported an initial altercation led to a man taking his wife’s life, prompting the victim’s brother to retaliate.
In a shocking turn of events, he targeted his sister’s in laws and killed his niece, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law dead.
The bodies have been transferred to the hospital for a post mortem.