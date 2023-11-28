PM Kakar visits memorial of UAE's national heroes

He expresses his appreciation for the UAE’s brave martyrs.

(Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, to pay homage to the sacrifices of UAE heroes who laid down their lives in the services of their country.

The prime minister was welcomed by Sheikh Thayeb bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the office of Development and Martyrs Families affairs at the Presidential Court.

The prime minister attended the solemn Guard of Honour ceremony. Afterwards, he laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

The Monument comprises 31 panels leaning on one another to symbolize the unity and solidarity between the UAE’s leadership, people and heroic soldiers.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the memorial, which embodies the sacrifices of valiant Emirati soldiers.

At the end of the tour, the prime ,inister noted his remarks on the memorial’s guest book, expressing his appreciation for the UAE’s brave martyrs.

Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, which was established to commemorate the heroic actions of the UAE’s martyrs and their sacrifices in defence of the UAE.

PM Kakar visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi today.

The Prime Minister commenced his visit by offering fateha at the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled visionary leadership of the Founding Father of the UAE that enriched the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various nations of the world.

He recalled late Sheikh Zayed's close relationship with the people and the leadership of Pakistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed about the mosque's noble message that highlights notions of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures.

He was also briefed about the mosque's leading role in highlighting the Islamic culture's true essence and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a master piece of modern Islamic architecture with capacity to accommodate over 40000 visitors.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque is the largest mosque in UAE and the third largest in the world.

Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan's Ambassador the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmzi also accompanied the Prime Minister.