Cipher case: Court rules to hold PTI chief's trial in Adiala jail

Pakistan Pakistan Cipher case: Court rules to hold PTI chief's trial in Adiala jail

Jail authorities failed to produce the former PM before the court owing to security threats

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 11:50:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special court announced on Tuesday that the trial of PTI chief in the cipher case would be conducted in Adiala jail citing ‘security risks’.

Last week, the court had ordered the jail authorities to produce the PTI chief at Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex for hearing of the case.

However, the officials of Adiala jail failed to produce the former prime minister before the court owing to security threats.

The court ruled that the trial of PTI chief would be conducted in the jail in the light of the report prepared by the Superintendent Adiala Jail.

More to follow....