Pakistan Pakistan Court orders production of PTI chairman in cipher case on Nov 28

Special court judge adjourns hearing of cipher case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special court established under the Official Secrets Act has ordered production of PTI chairman and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the court in cipher case.

Special court judge Abdul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of cipher case against PTI chief and Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Judicial Complex Islamabad. Counsel for PTI chairman Ali Bukhari and Khalid Yousaf appeared before court.

This was the first hearing of the cipher case at Judicial Complex after Islamabad High Court declared jail trial of the accused null and void.

At the start of proceedings, the court asked about the copy of Islamabad High Court order. The court staff provided the court a copy of the IHC verdict in cipher case.

During proceedings Judge Abdul Hasnaat speaking to Ali Bukhari said it was a big achievement for Bukhari. Responding to that, Bukhari said he was pressing for the same from the very first day.

Later the court, while issuing order to produce PTI chairman and Qureshi in the court on November 28, adjourned hearing of the case.

