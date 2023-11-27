Strong currency vital for national development: Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Strong currency vital for national development: Dar

Strong currency vital for national development: Dar

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 21:22:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Ishaq Dar says strong currency is pivotal for a nation's progress.

Senator Ishaq Dar, speaking during a Senate session, stressed the importance of a strong currency for the national development.

“If Pakistan didn’t possess nuclear capability, our neighbour wouldn’t spare us. After India's five nuclear blasts, Pakistan conducted six in response. Following these nuclear tests, the Indian Prime Minister visited Pakistan, and subsequently, the Kargil issue emerged,” he said.

Dar said that Pakistan's reserves are limited, highlighting that when he served as Finance Minister in 1998, the dollar was stabilised at 52 rupees, indicating that a strong currency is pivotal for a nation's progress.

During his address in the Senate, Dar also revealed that during Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's tenure, there was a devaluation of the local currency by Rs10, holding the Monetary Policy, Exchange Management of the State Bank responsible, emphasising the need for Pakistan's currency to strengthen further.

Also read: Dar named leader of house in Senate