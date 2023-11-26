Dar named leader of house in Senate

Pakistan Pakistan Dar named leader of house in Senate

Dar named leader of house in Senate

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 19:02:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has nominated PML-N's Ishaq Dar as Leader of the House in Senate.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has been designated as the Chief Whip Senate, with a status equivalent to that of the State Minister.

However, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) raised the objection over the nomination of Ishaq Dar.

On Oct 31, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani asserted that the caretaker prime minister had given consent to retain Ishaq Dar as the Leader of the House.

During a special session of the Upper House of Parliament, concerns were raised about Ishaq Dar being lablled as the leader of the house when there was no elected government in place.

In response to these concerns, Sanjrani explained that he had received confirmation from Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar that Ishaq Dar would continue in the role of leader of the house.

