Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 23:44:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sara Roga area of South Waziristan on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It said eight terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops, adding that a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives had also been recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement reads.