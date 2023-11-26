Experts call for green-ecosystem conservation through Miyawaki forests

Pakistan Pakistan Experts call for green-ecosystem conservation through Miyawaki forests

Experts call for green-ecosystem conservation through Miyawaki forests

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 20:04:14 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – Experts have asserted that the environmental impact of urbanisation is profound, intricate and observable globally, locally and regionally.

The concept of growing Miyawaki forests is to establish a self-sustaining, biodiverse habitat that can thrive independently, allowing nature to take its course, according to experts.

Global survey reports highlight that the top environmental hazards facing the world are related to climate change failure, human-induced environmental damage, global ecosystem collapse, irregular weather events, major natural disasters, biodiversity loss and associated crises.

Urbanisation, the most significant socio-transformation of the digital era, is propelled by various socioeconomic and environmental processes. Miyawaki forests exhibit faster growth, higher density (30 percent) and greater biodiversity (100 percent) compared to other tree varieties.

Imran Amin, CEO of the Central Business District (CBD), emphasises the direct link between the global pattern of environmental hazards and climate change, attributing it to rapid, unplanned development and population growth driving urban expansion.

To combat environmental hazards and smog, CBD Punjab is initiating Miyawaki forest plantation, covering four kanals in the CBD Punjab, aiming for sustainability with approximately 12,000 plants.

Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (r), the additional secretary environment, advocates for Miyawaki forests as a rapid, maintenance-free solution for cities seeking climate resilience.

Environmentalist Mahmood Khalid Qamar underscores the six core aspects of environmental pollution due to urbanization, and advocates for climate-sensitive urban design to manage urban climate effectively.

Global collaborative efforts for sustainable climate change measures are essential, states Mahmood Khalid Qamar, to restore ecosystems and protect the planet and its inhabitants.

However, irreversible trends and impacts of climate change are observed globally due to widespread eco-degradation.

Professor Akira Miyawaki's method of growing dense green cover quickly is recommended to counter rapid deforestation.

The latest IPCC report emphasises unprecedented climate changes, irreversible sea-level rise over centuries and the need for substantial carbon emissions reductions to limit climate change.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, responding to the IPCC report, declares the evidence irrefutable, stressing the urgent need to avert a climate catastrophe by decisive global action.