PM Kakar arrives in UAE on a two-day bilateral visit

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar arrives in UAE on a two-day bilateral visit

PM Kakar arrives in UAE on a two-day bilateral visit

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 23:16:35 PKT

ABU DHABI (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic staff received PM Kakar on his arrival at Abu Dhabi’s Al-Bateen Airport, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

During his visit, the prime minister will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Kakar’s visit will also include the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas, including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, as well as banking and financial services.