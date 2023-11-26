PM Kakar warmly wishes Sikh community on 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed warm wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.
“Warmest wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide as you celebrate the 554th birthday of baba Guru Nanak,” the prime minister wrote on X, erstwhile Twitter.
“His eternal teachings of love, peace and equality are truly inspiring,” added the PM.
— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 26, 2023