PM Kakar warmly wishes Sikh community on 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar warmly wishes Sikh community on 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

PM Kakar warmly wishes Sikh community on 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 23:36:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed warm wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Warmest wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide as you celebrate the 554th birthday of baba Guru Nanak,” the prime minister wrote on X, erstwhile Twitter.

“His eternal teachings of love, peace and equality are truly inspiring,” added the PM.