Interpol to be moved against those working on anti-Pakistan agenda: Jan Achakzai

Says terrorists being housed and supported in Afghanistan

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 15:13:16 PKT

QUETTA (Web Desk) – Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday said those involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda would be brought back to the country through Interpol.

Achakzai said steps had been taken to establish state writ in the country, adding that Adil Raja and Haider Mehdi – the two former army officers – betrayed the nation and the martyrs.

The armed forces were the nation’s pride, he remarked in an obvious reference to an organised campaign launched by the two individuals, who have now been sentenced, to create discord among the rank and file, , especially before and after the May 9 violence carried out by the PTI leaders and supporters. .

Addressing a press conference, he also said that elements acting against Pakistan had been receiving support in Afghanistan, which was a matter of grave concern – an issue highlighted by Islamabad repeatedly, including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

The Afghan soil is being used for carrying out terrorism activities in Pakistan and housing the terrorists, Achakzai told media persons in Quetta, adding that not a single driver would be allowed to enter the country from Afghanistan without visa.

The provincial minister said each of the illegal migrants living in Pakistan would be deported, promising not to tolerate any obstacle in achieving the aim. Around 250,000 fake computerized national identity cards (CNICs) were issued in Balochistan while NADRA had blocked 2,700 bogus passports, he said.

About 130,000 illegal Afghan migrants had so far been sent back to their country and the numbers would reach one million by January, he said, in a clear message there would be no change in the government policy despite the objections raised by some circles.

The caretaker provincial minister told reporters that the government was hoping to complete the process by March, adding that the total number of illegal [Afghan] migrants was estimated around 1.7 million.

