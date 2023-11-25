Two retired army officers sentenced over espionage, sedition

Adil Raja faces 14-year rigorous imprisonment, Haider Mehdi for 12 years

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Two former army officers were convicted and sentenced for jail terms over their collaboration with RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), the Indian spy agency, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

According to details, the sentencing came under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and the Army Act 1952 on charges of sedition, working against the interests of national institutions and spying for a foreign agency, as Adil Farooq Raja – who served as major – and Haider Raza Mehdi – a former captain – faced court martial.

“Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State,” reads a press release issued by the ISPR.

It added that the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 through due judicial process.

So Raja would face 14-year rigorous imprisonment and Mehdi for 12 years, besides fortifying their ranks [and other perks and privileges].

However, the two convicts – who not only played a key role in inciting the May 9 violence but also continuously spread disinformation and anti-state propaganda in an organised campaign through social media – are currently abroad and proclaimed offenders.

This organised anti-Pakistan campaign in close association with RAW and some domestic elements saw the two using different social media platforms – especially X [formerly known as Twitter] and YouTube – regularly posting fake news and fabricated analysis in an attempt to create divisions among the people in general and the military’s rank and file in particular.

Earlier in June, police in Islamabad had registered a case against Raja and Mehdi as well as journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan for inciting people to attack military installations throughout the country on May 9 after the arrest of the PTI chief.

Later, the Scotland Yard in London had taken Raja into custody after being summoned for questioning for his involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other social media platforms. However, he was released within 48 hours.