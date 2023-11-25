Court again issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 12:15:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Saturday again issued non-bailable arrest warrant for former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull conducted hearing of case against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others accusing them of inciting hatred against state institutions.

PML-N leader Javed Latif appeared in the court and marked his attendance. However, Aurangzeb did not attend court hearing.

The court, while issuing non-bailable arrest warrant, summoned her on next date of hearing. Non-bailable arrest warrant of Javed Latif were cancelled.

The court directed PML-N leader Latif and others to attend hearing on December 9 and adjourned the case.

