Smart lockdown: Educational institutions remain closed on second consecutive day

Only cyclists are allowed to come on Mall Road on Sunday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The educational institutions remained closed in 10 districts of Punjab on the second consecutive day (Saturday) in connection with smart lockdown imposed by the provincial government to prevent smog.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions where all private and public educational institutions are closed on Saturday.

The traders are allowed to open their businesses after 3pm. All businesses will remain closed on Sunday in accord with direction of the Punjab government.

In a significant move, only cyclists are allowed to come on Mall Road on Sunday as no other vehicle will be allowed.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in several cities of the country including Karachi. Rain with strong winds is expected in Balochistan today (Saturday). The Met office also said smog and fog would prevail in Punjab.

