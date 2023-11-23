Smog: Lahore continues to be world's second most polluted city

The average air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 272 in the morning

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s second largest city remained the second most polluted city of the world for the second successive day on Thursday as smog dimmed the sun.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 272 in the morning. However, AQI at The Mall was 474 and Amir Town was 385 which is regarded as highly unhealthy.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Lahorites paid no heed to recommendations of the provincial government and doctors to wear masks as a result of which respiratory problems are on the rise.

