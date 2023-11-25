3.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, adjacent areas

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 05:39:52 PKT

KALAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kalat and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Kalat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 20 kilometres south of Kalat at the depth of five kilometres.

