Conventional politicians ruined nation: Pervaiz Khattak

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-Parliamentarian) Chairman Pervaiz Khattak asserted that conventional politicians ruined the nation, causing unemployment and loans.

Former Provincial Finance Minister Muzaffar Syed Advocate resigned from the People's Party to join PTI Parliamentarian.

During a public address on this occasion, Khattak emphasised the need for peace and relief from debts, criticising the lack of a coherent agenda among traditional politicians.

Khattak lamented the country's deterioration, contrasting it with the era of Ayub Khan when development thrived. He criticised the current leadership for leading the nation to destruction and acquiring loans under adverse conditions. Khattak cited the establishment of factories in Bangladesh and attributed Pakistan's challenges to figures like Murad Saeed and Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Highlighting his contributions, Khattak mentioned initiating projects like the Health Card, BRT, and Motorways using provincial resources. He expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership, referring to the PTI Chairman as a Pharaoh who disliked party members.