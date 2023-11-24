Imam Kaaba calls for brotherhood, equality in Friday sermon at Faisal Mosque

"Don’t call anyone a disbeliever (kafir) on small issue; cooperate with each other in good deeds"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid has stressed on Muslims to cooperate with each other to promote brotherhood, love and equality among themselves.

The imam delivered Friday sermon at Islamabad's Faisal Masjid.

He called on the people to shun petty differences to spread the message of brotherhood. "Don’t call anyone a disbeliever (kafir) on small issue; cooperate with each other in good and righteous deeds,” the imam added.

He equated Muslims to a body whose organs work unitedly to strengthen it.

Imam Humaid urged Muslims to do good deeds for the life hereafter.

The imam is on a six-day state visit to Pakistan. He will attend a conference at the International Islamic University. Besides, he will deliver a lecture in the Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of Faisal Masjid on "Protection of human life in Shariat and Law".



