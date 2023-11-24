Smart lockdown implemented: educational institutions closed in 10 districts of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smart lockdown has been clamped on Friday on 10 districts of the Punjab, including capital city Lahore, on the directive of the caretaker government as the smog situation worsened.

Educational institutions ﻿– ﻿schools, colleges and universities ﻿– ﻿were closed in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin districts. The institutions will remain closed on Saturday also.

The caretaker government had taken strong notice of the smog scourge and ordered earlier this month to wear face masks and closure of markets to curb the menace. But, public paid no heed to it. The government again issued a notification a day ago under which timings of markets were also revised.

According to the notification, markets will open today and tomorrow at 3 o'clock while remain shut on Sunday. Motor vehicles will not be allowed on The Mall in Lahore on Sunday while only cyclists will enjoy a ride.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns over the decision regarding the closure of markets, traders demanded that the government should close its offices and banks. Opening markets at 3 pm would cause a great loss to the business community, they added.

Meanwhile, Lahore remained the most polluted city of the world on Friday as its air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 473.

THE PLAN

On Thursday, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a comprehensive plan to address the persistent issue of smog in the province.

Addressing a meeting of a special committee on smog, he said the provincial government has outlined both short-term and long-term measures to combat air pollution.

In the short term, immediate action will be taken to curb smog in six divisions – Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Multan. This involves implementing restrictions to create an instant impact on air quality. Additionally, Sunday market closures will be enforced to minimize pollution, while on Saturday markets, restaurants, and offices will be permitted to open post 3 pm. School closures on Fridays to Sundays have been proposed to ensure the safety of students during periods of heightened air pollution. Furthermore, the government plans to double water sprinkling in areas heavily affected by smog.

To promote sustainable transportation, Lahore’s The will be exclusively reserved for cyclists on Sunday.

In the long term, the government aims to address the root causes of air pollution. A significant initiative includes providing subsidies for 10,000 students to acquire electric bikes, encouraging a shift towards eco-friendly commuting.

Moreover, government employees will have the opportunity to lease electric bikes, contributing to pollution-free transportation options. The installation of ionisation towers across the region is also planned as a sustainable solution to combat smog.

Additionally, the government has expressed preparedness for cloud seeding operations on November 29, pending favorable weather conditions, as part of a proactive approach to tackle smog challenges on a larger scale.