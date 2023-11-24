Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Pakistan Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 05:29:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Fog and smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in the morning hours during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Leh remained the coldest city in the country on Thursday with -06°C temperature.

